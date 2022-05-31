Lawmaker links drug abuse to insecurity challenge

An Anambra State lawmaker, Dr Nnamdi Umeh, has identified the high rate of drug abuse among youths as the major factor propelling insecurity in the country.

Umeh, also the House Committee Chairman on Health, made the assertion while speaking with journalists in Awka Tuesday.

He said that the rate at which youths who were potential leaders of tomorrow were deeply involved in drug abuse called for concern.

“Insecurity is bedeviling our society and there is no way we can overcome it without addressing the causes, one of which is drug abuse among our youths.

“Many youths today have lost dignity and focus, while many have severe health challenges owing to drug abuse.

“We cannot fold out hands and do nothing; therefore, I want to appeal to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), and other stakeholders to embark on intensified sensitization of youths on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

“Such sensitization will help the youth to understand that no one who indulges in drugs lives a successful life.

“Drug abuse affects not just the user but the family and the society at large. So, we need to safeguard their future,” he said.

Umeh said that the House Committee on Health would partner with the NDLEA and other relevant bodies to curb the trend of drug abuse in the state.

He also urged residents to support the campaign against drug abuse to solve the problem of insecurity.