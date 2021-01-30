The Omu-Aran Social Club has laid the foundation for a N200 million Multi-purpose Hall in Ogbo Grammar School, Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The foundation was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the club.

Laying the foundation on Saturday, Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin (APC-Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero) pledged his full support to the completion of the project.

The lawmaker praised members of the club for their efforts in developing the community and urged other non- governmental organisations to assist in national development.

In his royal blessings to the project, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, commended the effort of the club members towards social-economic development of the community.

The traditional ruler, who is also a Town Planner himself, however faulted the set-out mapped out for the project and advised the contractor to effect the correction.

Oba Adeoti, who noted that there are many social clubs in Omu-Aran, said Omu-Aran Social Club stood out among them based on their support to the development of the community.

The President of the club, Ambassador Niyi Abioye, said the foundation laying, which was part of the social responsibility of the club, aimed at supporting the government in the area of education.

He commended the Olomu of Omu-Aran and his cabinet members for their support to the club.

Abioye pledged the club’s support to the development of Omu-Aran even as he promised more developmental projects from the club.

While delivering his goodwill message, a former President of Omu-Aran Development Association and the Akeweje of Omu-Aran, Bisi Adeyemi, recounted the club’s partnership with his association when he was in office.

Adeyemi reminded the gathering that it was during his tenure that the club sort for approval and location for the project and thanked them for adopting their recommendations.

In her response, the Principal of Ogbo Grammar School, Omu-Aran, Olufisayo Adeniyi, who was very elated for the project, rolled on the floor in appreciation towards members of the club.

She recounted her several experiences in meeting some personalities in the community to solicit for their support in building a hall for the school.

Adeniyi hinted that one of her aged long dream has come through via the foundation laying for the multi-purpose hall.

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the club, the club on Friday awarded scholarship to 10 students in the community after a donation of beddings to Omu-Aran General Hospital.

A former acting Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria and now the Eesa of Omu-Aran, Jide Adebayo, is a member of the club.

