Lawmaker lauds Gov. Alia, speaker for giving legislators official vehicles

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Peter Uche (APC/Guma I), has lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, for the presentation of official vehicles to legislators.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria, shortly after he took delivery of the vehicle, that it would aid his work and enhance his interaction with his constituents.

The lawmaker particularly thanked Alia for his magnanimity in approving the purchase of the vehicles.

Uche said; “I want to equally thank the speaker for ensuring that all lawmakers got their official vehicles to enable them function better.

“I wish to restate my support and confidence in the leadership of the 10th assembly led by the speaker.

“The House on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence on the speaker, and nothing has changed.

“We are solidly behind him, and we believe in his leadership.”

Uche told NAN that until the vehicle came, some of them used to go around on motorcycles to perform their official duties.

NAN reports that Dajoh on Saturday presented official vehicles to members of the house as part of efforts to enhance their legislative duties.

The speaker also handed over an official vehicle to the Clerk of the assembly, John Hwande.

NAN reports that since the inauguration of the 10th assembly in June 2023, some members are yet to receive their official vehicles.

Those who received the last batch of vehicles include Douglas Akya (Makurdi South), Anyor Matu (Kwande East), Peter Uche (Guma 1), Abu Edoh (Agatu), Abu Umoru (Apa) and Ezra Nyiyongu (Ukum).

