Lawmaker felicitates with Christian faithful, Nigerians on Christmas celebration

Member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon (Dr.) Yusuf Buba, has felicitated with the Christian faithful and Nigerians on the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

Buba, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed optimism that the new year will usher in a lot of good for Nigerians.

The lawmaker stated this on Saturday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, in Abuja.

The lawmaker said Nigerians have continued to enjoy the mercies of God in spite of the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative economic indices the disease has foisted on the global economy.

The Adamawa-born entrepreneur and farmer also lauded the commitment of all Nigerians to peaceful co- existence and the unity against societal elements that have posed a threat to peaceful existence and the free movement of goods and persons in the country, emphasising that the victory of evil over good is only but temporary.

Buba urged Nigerians to continue to maintain confidence in their leaders, stressing that “as the Holy Writ agrees, the heart of the king is in the hands of God and that, in all material time and due season, God Himself will make everything right.”

While praying for a peaceful celebration, the lawmaker called on all Nigerians to share with their neighbours all that makes the Yuletide season a special moment across the globe.

“It is by so doing that the joy of the season will be made complete,” he concluded.