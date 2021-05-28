The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, on Friday donated six brand new Nissan patrol vans to the Lagos State Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who received the vehicles on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, appreciated the federal legislator for his gesture and supports to the police command and other security agencies towards having better security in Ikeja Federal Constituency and Lagos State in general.

He further commended Faleke for the ongoing renovation of Ojodu Division that was vandalised and partly torched during the last violent EndSARS protest in October 2020.

Odumosu promised to judiciously utilise the patrol vans for effective policing of the entire Ikeja Federal Constituency as projected by the lawmaker.

The police chief also warned the Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments in the command against converting the patrol vans to their personal utility vehicles.

While appealing to spirited leaders and individuals in Lagos State to emulate Hon Faleke, CP Odumosu admonished the general public to support the police and volunteer useful information to form solid intelligence gathering in the state.

During the presentation, the Lagos police command received six patrol vans, while the Federal Road Safety Corps and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority received one each.

In his reaction, Hon. Faleke reiterated his determination to support the police and other security agencies in his constituency to improve on security of his constituents and Lagosians in general.

He equally promised to embark on more projects that will assist the police in discharging its duties as expected.

According to the public relations officer of the command, other senior officers present at the brief event included the Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, ACM Peter Akibo; Sector Commander, FRSC, Lagos State, Olusegun Ogungbemide; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Ahmed Kontagora; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, Bassey Ewah; Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the constituency, officials from LASTMA and other agencies.

—