Lawmaker donates empowerment items to constituents in Kogi

Rep. Idris Salman (ADC-Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu) donated empowerment items worth N150 million to his constituents on Monday in Kabba, Kogi State.

Items donated were 20 motorcycles, 20 grinding machines, 38 generators, 20 deep freezers.

Other items included: one camera with printer, 10 industrial sewing machines and 6,300 bags of 5kg rice.

Also Read:

Speaking at the distribution, Salman said the empowerment was meant to build a prosperous and self-reliant society devoid of crime.

He said his unwavering commitment to empower the communities would further enhance livelihoods and create sustainable opportunities for the people.

Salman stated: “Let us remember that progress is a continuum and there is still much work to be done; we assure you that we are committed to your interests.

“We are committed to your welfare through championing the causes that are vital to the prosperity and well-being of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency.

“Today, we are distributing items worth N150 million to improve the well-being of our people

“As we continue to strive for development and the betterment of our beloved constituency, May Almighty God bless you all abundantly”.

Salman added as a first-timer in the House of Representatives, he had moved motions that had direct impact on the lives of the people and tarred a 1km road.

He added that he also built a world class computer centre in Iyara, provided transformers to end power outages in some communities, and facilitated electricity connection of Ayegunle-Iluke-Idoyi communities all in six months.

He added: “In continuation of our efforts to uplift vulnerable members of our constituency, we have, through the National Widows’ Programme, provided substantial support for widows.

“Just on Sunday, we donated food items, clothing materials, and financial assistance to more than 450 widows in this constituency.

“This programme aims to alleviate the hardships faced by widows, recognising their immense contributions and providing a helping hand when needed the most”.

Three of the beneficiaries, Ahmed Ibrahim, Samuel Ibisagba and Joy Adebisi, who received a motorcycle, a generator and a grinding machine, respectively thanked the lawmaker for empowering them.

“We thank Rep. Salman for reaching out to us this festive season. We appreciate him for the good things he has done in our various communities in six months,’’ Ibrahim said.