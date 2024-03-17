Lawmaker condemns killing of soldiers in Delta, appeals against reprisals

Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has condemned the killing of soldiers by yet to be identified youths of Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Nigerian Army said some of its personnel on a peace mission were killed.

According to the statement on Saturday by the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers were killed.

Nwoko, while condemning the killings, told NAN in Abuja that it was deeply regrettable that violence had once again plagued Delta State.

According to him, the news of the 16 soldiers tragically killed during a peacekeeping mission is profoundly saddening and most unfortunate.

He said: “The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold those responsible for the killings accountable under the law.

“Additionally, both the state and federal governments must swiftly set up an all-inclusive panel to investigate the underlying causes of the crisis between the two communities, the reasons for military intervention, and the resulting casualties on both sides.”

He noted that an inclusive investigation should aim to identify long-lasting and permanent solutions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The lawmaker appealed to all parties involved to maintain calm and refrain from resorting to killings and reprisal attacks.

Nwoko added: “It is crucial for all parties involved to maintain calm and refrain from resorting to killings and reprisal attacks, as these actions only exacerbate the problem.

“Those responsible for these senseless acts must be identified and brought to justice.

“But we must prioritise the safety and well-being of innocent villagers and spare them from the horrors of vengeful onslaughts.

“It’s disconcerting that Delta has become a theatre of mass killings, from last week’s tragic incident involving police officers and herdsmen to this recent killing of soldiers.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the military personnel.

“Justice will prevail.”