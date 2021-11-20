Lawmaker charges Katsina State Government to fence seven schools

Alhaji Garba Dankanjiba (APC-Kafur) on Saturday called on the Katsina State Government to fence seven schools in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

“With the current security situation in the area, there is the need for all the schools to be fenced,’’ the lawmaker told the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

Dankanjiba also called for the provision of additional blocks of classrooms in the affected schools.

He listed the affected Government Day Secondary Schools as those located at Sabuwar Kasa, Gozaki. Dankanjiba, Kurar Kanya, Mahuta, Rugoji Yartalata and Gamzaki.

He added that some of the schools also needed serious renovation and the provision of toilets to give the students a good and enabling learning environment.

According to Dankanjiba, his call became necessary following series of complaints by people of the affected communities.

He said: “The conditions of the schools are terrible and this has compelled the communities to complain to me.

“Passing through Kafur Local Government Area, you will see that some of the schools by the roadside have open roofs while some of the buildings have collapsed.

“The schools laboratories are no longer functional, causing serious challenge for science students and their teachers.

“Their toilets are in bad shape also.”

Dankanjiba urged the Katsina State Government to look into the issue speedily to provide the students and teachers an atmosphere conducive to teaching and learning.

NAN.