Federal Lawmaker, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to investigate allegations of bribery against its personnel in land borders with African countries and at airports.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, said on Thursday that allegations of bribe collection from irregular migrants to leave the country are gaining grounds already and cannot be jettisoned.

She noted that reports claim that NIS Officials at checkpoints at various Nigerian highways and airports have indirectly legalised irregular migration with their cash-for-pass attitudes.

She therefore called on the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, to act swiftly and look into the alleged acts of misconducts.

She said: “It has come to my notice that some NIS officials collect N50,000 bribe from some irregular migrants to be smuggled out of the country.

“In fact, there are no secondary checks at borders and the Airport.

“However, it is pertinent to commend the Comptroller General.

“He has been cooperating with our committee, but there are some elements in the Service he needs to fish out.”

She stated that there is an urgent need for the NIS to have a firm grip of the borders and migration registration and management in the country.

Akande-Sadipe further noted that the NIS and Nigerian Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons need to collaborate to stem the tide of human trafficking.

