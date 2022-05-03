LAWMA warns residents against attack on its personnel

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged the general public to desist from the harassment and attack of its personnel in the line of duty.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Ibrahim Odumboni, gave the warning in a statement issued Tuesday in Lagos.

Odumboni said the attention of the authority has been drawn to an attack on one of its highway worker (sweeper), who was seriously injured with hammer and left with a broken skull, at Isolo Road by an unscrupulous element.

Odumboni said that the victim had been rushed to the hospital for intensive medical care.

According to him, the action of the offender was capable of disrupting the Authority’s ongoing efforts to establish cleaner and healthier environment in the state.

Odumboni, who condemned the act, warned that the attack would not be condoned by the state government.

“One of our highway worker (sweeper) carrying out his lawful duty at Isolo, was attacked with a hammer by a miscreant by name Alao Idris resulted to a broken skull, which required immediate medical attention to salvage the situation.

“This sort of unprovoked attacks will not deter us from rendering our services.

“However, we are sounding a note of warning to miscreants determined to undermine our efforts, that the state government will not tolerate these dastard acts, as perpetrators will be brought to book,” he said.

Odumboni revealed that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday when the personnel was going about his lawful duty of sweeping the street.

He said Idris had since been arrested and handed over to the police for interrogation and prosecution to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Odumboni appealed to the public to treat the highway workers with humanness and refrain from attacking them under whatever guise, stressing that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also admonished Lagos residents to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal with negative environmental consequences.