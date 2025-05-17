LAWMA seals Lekki restaurant for illegal waste disposal, arrests suspects

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has sealed the premises of DONALD’S restaurant, a nightlife establishment in Lekki Phase 1, for illegal waste disposal.

In a statement accompanied by a video on X.com on Saturday, the state Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed that closure follows an incident where a white Ford van traced to the restaurant was caught dumping refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street.

He wrote, “In the early hours of Saturday, 17th May 2025, the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (#Lekkiphase1_ ) alerted us to an incident involving the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1.

“A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste. The vehicle was traced to DONALD restaurant, a nightlife establishment located on Road 14 within the estate.

“The suspects were apprehended on the scene by LERA’s Chief Security Officer and taken into custody at the LERA Secretariat. It was reported that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with ₦100,000—an offer that was firmly declined.”

Also Read

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, was said to have deployed the Monitoring and Compliance team to the location.

The team reportedly took custody of the suspects and immediately sealed the premises of DONALD restaurant for gross environmental violations

Wahab noted the incident highlights a broader issue of non-compliance among commercial operators in Lekki Phase 1, who have failed to register with assigned Private Sector Participant operators.

“Many of these facilities have been implicated in repeated acts of illegal dumping, particularly during off-peak hours.

“LAWMA’s partnership with LERA continues to deliver tangible results in identifying and sanctioning environmental defaulters. The Authority commends the swift and principled response of the LERA Exco and their security team,” he wrote.

He added that the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law and urged residents and businesses to adhere strictly to proper waste management practices.

Post Views: 8