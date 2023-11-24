LAWMA reviews sanitation services on highways

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said it has mapped out plans to restrategise sweeping activities on 160 highways in the State.

LAWMA said the move is to facilitate review of its operational modalities.

The Managing Director of the agency, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement on Friday, said the decision was aimed at facilitating a comprehensive reassessment, planning and potential redistribution of existing routes.

Gbadegesin said the goal was to ensure the well-being of the dedicated personnel involved in street and road sanitation.

He said some of the affected routes included, Gbagada Expressway, Iyana Oworo to Charley Boy, Charley Boy to Anthony Oke, Anthony Oke to Oshodi Oke, Oshodi Oke to Anthony Oke, Charity to Iyana Isolo, Iyana Isolo to Balex, Odo Olowo to Cele-Under Bridge.

Gbadegesin said others were, Iyana Itire to Cowbell Bus Stop, Cowbell Bus Stop to Five Star, Five Star to Charity, Charity to Oshodi Oke, Arena to Shogunle Bus Stop (both sides), Costain Apongbon Link Bridge to Alaka (both sides), Alaka to Costain (afternoon), Ilueri to Eko Bridge.

He said others are: Alakija to Dantata Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Ado To Dantata Amuwo Odofin Lbe (both sides), Trade Fair To Abule Ado, First Gate to Mile 2 Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Osun to Onireke and Ojo (both sides) among others.

“We prioritise the safety and welfare of our sanitation workers (sweepers), and this comprehensive plan allows us to conduct a thorough review of identified routes.

“Our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment remains steadfast, and this measure is a proactive step to enhance the efficiency of our services,” he said.

Gbadegesin said the immediate plan would not disrupt the waste management system in the state, as the remuneration of workers and CEOs’ dues would remain unaffected throughout the duration of the review exercise.

“During this period, workers in all affected routes and their CEOs will receive notifications to keep them informed of the developments and any changes that may arise from the reassessment.

“LAWMA appreciates the understanding of service providers and assures them that every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience during this period,” he said.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the authority’s commitment to environmental cleanliness across the metropolis.

He added that the reassessment process would be swift, and the resumption of services on the affected routes would be communicated promptly, once the review exercise was concluded.

Gbadegesin appealed to motorists to drive with caution, to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers on the roads, ensuring cleanliness of the city.

He also admonished residents to shun littering and all forms of improper waste disposal.