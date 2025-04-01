LAWMA officer dies as minibus collides with agency’s truck

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has revealed that a minibus collided with a Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) truck at about 11:59 pm on Monday night.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the incident resulted in the death of a LAWMA official in the Ketu area of the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Following distress calls at 23:59 hours, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 00:07 hours, it was discovered that a registered commercial minibus, popularly known as ‘korope.’ with registration number AGL 97 YK, had collided with a parked LAWMA truck.

“The registration number remains unknown.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene indicated that the accident resulted from reckless driving on the part of the minibus driver and carelessness on the part of the parked LAWMA truck.

“The truck driver failed to indicate its parked status with a C-Caution sign at the required position and appropriate distance, leading to the collision with the LAWMA compactor truck.”

Further investigations revealed that, during the accident, the minibus struck a LAWMA official who was performing his lawful duties.

Oke-Osanyintolu added: “Unfortunately, the LAWMA official succumbed to his injuries before the arrival of the Agency’s Response Teams.

“The minibus driver sustained significant injuries and was given immediate medical attention by paramedics from the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit at the scene.”

Also Read

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed further that both vehicles involved sustained damage.

He said: “The LAWMA compactor truck suffered minor damage at the rear, while the minibus’s front section and cabin were severely damaged.

“Safety measures were implemented at the scene during the recovery operation to prevent secondary incidents.

“A search and rescue operation was conducted to extract the injured minibus driver.

“The deceased LAWMA official was recovered and bagged by the Agency’s Response Team.

“The remains of the deceased were handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for further processing.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said the affected LAWMA compactor truck had been moved to the Ketu Police Station.

He said: “All accident vehicles have been removed from the road, which is now clear and safe for vehicular movement.

“The recovery operation has been concluded.”

Post Views: 29