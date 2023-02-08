Lawan’s backers unleashed cashless policy to stop Tinubu — APC National Vice Chairman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for the North West, Salihu Lukman, has said that those who wanted the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the presidential candidate of the party unleashed the cashless policy against the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Eagle Online recalls that Lawan was one of those defeated by Tinubu at the primaries of the APC last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lukman said “forces” within the APC are unhappy with the likelihood of Tinubu becoming president, hence the introduction of the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said: “There are forces within the APC that are also not comfortable with the possibility that Asiwaju Tinubu will be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Schemers that failed to produce either Mr. Emefiele or former President Jonathan or Sen. Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate of APC have unleashed Mr. Emefiele’s so-called cashless policy to damage the APC and the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“But like they failed in the case of consensus presidential candidates, they are also failing in their intrigues to damage the APC and the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Like Asiwaju Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of APC despite their machinations, Asiwaju Tinubu will also become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God willing.”