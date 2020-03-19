Lawan to Senators who returned from foreign trips: Go for Coronavirus test

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has directed all senators who just came back from foreign trips to go for Coronavirus test.

Lawan made this known to the affected senators during the closed door session, which lasted for one and a half hours, over the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that 12 senators from Senate Committee on Upstream just came back from the United Kingdom having attended a three-day International Programme organised by Skills and Career Centre.

The Conference was meant to enrich the capacity of senators on the Petroleum Industrial Bill.

The event ended on March 13 and the senators came into the country following day.

Most of the senators were present at plenary for the week.

According to the medical advice: “It is expected for those who came from countries affected by Coronavirus to isolate themselves for 14 days.”

At the time of filling this report, the number of people killed by Coronavirus in the United Kingdom have risen to 137.

Briefing newsmen, the Senate’s Spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said Lawan told the lawmakers that just returned from foreign trips to go and do the test from tomorrow.

He urged the security to limit the influx of people into the National Assembly, adding that only senators, newsmen and legislative aides are needed in the National Assembly for now.

Akwashiki said: “The influx of people into the complex should be limited by security.

“We only want the senators, media and the aides.

“For any reason it must not get out of hand.

“Life has no duplicate

“One of the actions we have taken from our discussion at the closed door session the Senate President announced to the 109 senators.

“He urged those that just returned from foreign trips to go and do the test from tomorrow because as leaders we should show example to others.

“Those are the things we took into consideration in the Senate closed door session today.

“It is better to be late than never.

“We are all matured people.

“We don’t need somebody to tell you what to do.”