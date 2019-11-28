The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has ordered the Senate’s Panel on Niger Delta Development Commission not to allow the interim Management of the Commission to defend the 2020 budget. This is coming as the Senate referred the budget of the NDDC to relevant committees of the Senate for consideration. The decision of the Senate not to allow the Interim committee of the NDDC to defend the budget was as a result of its failure to hand over to the Board confirmed by the Senate few weeks back. The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, had raised concern over the continuous staying in office of the interim committee after the confirmation of the NDDC Board by the Senate.