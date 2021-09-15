Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator representing Cross River North

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday swore in Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the senator representing Cross Rivers North.

The inauguration Senator Jarigbe followed the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, which nullified the certificate of return earlier issued to Dr. Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and directed that it be withdrawn immediately.

The Appeal Court therefore declared Hon. Jarigbe the winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial by-election.

Jarigbe is a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party.