Lawan stopped me from explaining nature of help my wife rendered to Senators as Court of Appeal President — Bulkachuwa



Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has said that it was a former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, that made his statement on the floor of the Senate during the valedictory sitting of the 9th National Assembly to be misinterpreted.

He had said he influenced the decisions of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was President of the Court of Appeal.

The representative of Bauchi North Senatorial District said during the valedictory session: “I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…

“And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues.”

But speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Bulkachuwa said his speech was interrupted by Lawan, which led to its misrepresentation.

He said: “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was a legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields such as legal practitioners, doctors or engineers can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office.

“Such matters are not even discussed in our home.”