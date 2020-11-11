The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has condoled the family of former Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa who died on Wednesday.

Lawan also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State over the incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja, Lawan described the deceased as a principled political leader who consistently championed the cause of the masses.

Lawan said the former governor shunned material benefits and remained constant on the path of his convictions all through his illustrious political career.

The Senate President said Balarabe Musa’s life personified the struggle for the underdogs, adding that his legacy is indelible and will always be cherished.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of his gentle soul in Aljannah.