Lawan in Kano for Sen. Shekarau’s daughter’s wedding + Photos

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, arrived in Kano Friday afternoon to attend the wedding Fatiha of Halima, daughter of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

He was received on arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport by a delegation led by Senator Shekarau and the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ali Haruna Makoda.

The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Umar bn Al-Khattab Mosque, along Zaria Road, Kano.

The Senate President is being accompanied on the trip from Abuja by the Senate Leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Bello Mandiya and Senator Barau Jibrin.

—