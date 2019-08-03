The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with his Deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, ahead of his 56th birthday on August 3.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said: “I heartily congratulate Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion.

“I wish him many more years of meritorious service to Nigeria at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in future.

“He has consistently demonstrated trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a senator.

“I praise the zeal and uncompromising commitment of the deputy senate president to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.”

Lawan noted that Omo-Agege’s demonstrated courage of conviction had distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope.

He affirmed his commitment to Omo-Agege and other senators in the 9th Assembly to attain a nation that would nurture the potential of Nigerians, promote their best interests and imbue them with pride in their citizenship.

The Senate president said he looked forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.