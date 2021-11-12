Lawan deeply saddened by death of Vanguard reporter

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his shock and sadness at the news of the death of a National Assembly Correspondent of Vanguard newspapers, Tordue Salem.

Lawan says the concern of the National Assembly, when the Senate and the House of Representatives passed separate motions over the disappearance of Salem, was that he was quickly found and reunited hale and hearty with his family and colleagues.

“It is therefore shocking to hear that the journalist had all the while been killed by a hit and run driver in an accident.

“This is a very unfortunate and heart-rending development,” Lawan says.

The Senate President sends his condolences to the family of Mr Salem, the management of Vanguard Newspapers, the National Assembly Press Corps and the Nigerian Union of Journalists over this sad loss.

Lawan also prays to God to comfort all the loved ones of the departed Mr Salem and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.