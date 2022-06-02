Subscribe
News

Lawan Campaign Organization announces Orji Kalu  DG, committee chairmen

By

Chief Whip of the Senate and astute politician,  Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been announced as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.

Lawan who is also the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is running for the office of Nigeria President.

At a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday and well attended by members,  the Chairmen of eight committees of the  Campaign Organisation were  equally announced.

The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far.

Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to  the Senate President during the presidential primaries,  and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

The names of Chairmen of the eight committees include:

1.Finance and Budget

Auwal Lawan –Chairman

Senator Sani Musa–Co-Chairman

  1. Strategy and Planning

Senator Ikechukwu Obiora –Chairman

Senator Betty Apiafi –Deputy Chairman

3 . Contact and Mobilization

Senator Barau Jibrin –Chairman

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi—Deputy Chairman

  1. Media and Publicity

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi –Chairman

Femi Fani Kayode–Deputy Chairman

5. Security and Intelligence

Mallam Lawal Daura–Chairman

Commodore Mohammed Barau(Rtrd) –Deputy Chairman

6. Transport and Logistics

Senator Bello Mandiya–Chairman

Hon. Hillary Bisong—Deputy Chairman

  1. Youth Groups

Prince Mustapha Audu —Chairman

  1. Women Groups

Hon. Aisha Ismail–Chairperson

