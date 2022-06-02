Lawan Campaign Organization announces Orji Kalu  DG, committee chairmen

Chief Whip of the Senate and astute politician, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been announced as the Director-General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation.
Lawan who is also the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is running for the office of Nigeria President.
At a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday and well attended by members, the Chairmen of eight committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally announced.
The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far.
Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.
The names of Chairmen of the eight committees include:
1.Finance and Budget
Auwal Lawan –Chairman
Senator Sani Musa–Co-Chairman
- Strategy and Planning
Senator Ikechukwu Obiora –Chairman
Senator Betty Apiafi –Deputy Chairman
3 . Contact and Mobilization
Senator Barau Jibrin –Chairman
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi—Deputy Chairman
- Media and Publicity
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi –Chairman
Femi Fani Kayode–Deputy Chairman
5. Security and Intelligence
Mallam Lawal Daura–Chairman
Commodore Mohammed Barau(Rtrd) –Deputy Chairman
6. Transport and Logistics
Senator Bello Mandiya–Chairman
Hon. Hillary Bisong—Deputy Chairman
- Youth Groups
Prince Mustapha Audu —Chairman
- Women Groups
Hon. Aisha Ismail–Chairperson