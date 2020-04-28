The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appointed Senator Bashiru Ajibola as the new official spokesman of the Senate.

Senator Ajibola will take over from Godiya Akwashiki, who was acting spokesperson after Adedayo Adeyeye was sacked by a Court from the Senate.

Akwashiki will now chair the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, while Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti) is named the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Lawan made the minor adjustment to the Senate standing Committees at the end of the plenary session on Tuesday.