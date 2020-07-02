The Office of the Auditor General of Federation on Thursday uncovered how the Management of the Nigerian Law School paid N36 million to an unnamed cleaner within one year.

This was contained in the Auditor General report for 2015, which is in the possession of the Senate Panel on Public Account.

The report also revealed how another N36 million paid as dressing allowance through the account of one of the staff for 52 others, again without approval and in violation of Nigeria’s Financial Act.

Responding to the query before the lawmakers, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, said the queried raised could not have happened in the Law School.

Chiroma said: “I can’t imagine the Law School paying N36 million into one person’s account on behalf of others.”

The Director General told the lawmakers that he was, however, not the Director General when the issue occurred though government is a continuum.

In another query by the Auditor General, the Law School Storehouse was said to have had no ledger to show its inflows and outflows with some of its bank mandates not dated.

The query reads in part: “The Examination of payment records revealed that the Nigerian Law School several times paid N36 million to staff as dressing allowance in 2013 alone.

“The Management could not substantiate these payment with any approval from Salaries and Wages Commission to enable the audit team determine the genuineness of these payment to staff.

“No appropriation in this request.

“It was observed that there were difference between the amount recorded in some payment vouchers amounting to N9 million.

“The value of payment vouchers should be appropriately separately reflected in the cash book.”