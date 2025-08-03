LAUTECH  MDCAN begins indefinite strike over  non implementation of CONMESS

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital branch, has commenced indefinite strike over non-implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Ruth Ilori and Dr Abraham Akinbola, respectively, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The statement said that the action followed the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the university management, but with no concrete action till the deadline elapsed.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the association had demanded immediate implementation of CONMESS and full payment of arrears dating back to January 2025.

The MDCAN lamented that several appeals made by the association were ignored by the management.

It said that the union had suspended a previous strike in good faith based on verbal promises from the Vice-Chancellor, but no action followed afterward.

According to it, LAUTECH was the only university in the South-West yet to adopt CONMESS.

The association said that the action threatened both staff welfare and quality of medical education in the institution.

It said that the strike was a painful last resort, insisting the disruption of academic activities was due solely to the university’s refusal to honour its obligations to medical staff.

Ilori and Akinbola said that academic activities provided by its members have been completely withdrawn, and the strike would continue until all demands are met by the university authorities.

The duo expressed regret over the impact on students, but maintained that the welfare of their members could no longer be sacrificed under prevailing conditions.

