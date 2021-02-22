Some residents of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo have commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for relocating the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to their community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makinde had announced the relocation of the faculty from the main campus of LAUTECH at Ogbomoso to Iseyin Town during a radio programme recently.

The State Government had in October 2020, secured sole ownership of the institution after agreeing to a deal with Osun, to break the joint ownership structure.

Residents who spoke to NAN on Monday in separate interviews at Iseyin, welcomed the development and hailed the governor for what they described as “promised made and kept”.

A community leader, Abiodun Bambi, who expressed happiness over the development, said such action would improve the economy of the town.

“There is no doubt that this is a promise made and kept.

“We must thank our governor sincerely for this gesture and for being a man of his words,’’ Bambi said.

Another community leader, Olaide Azeez, said, “I was happy about the announcement and the further assurance given by the governor on a radio programme on Saturday’’.

Azeez expressed hope that the development will further increase the lively activities in the town.

A middle-aged educationist, Adeoye Akeem, said the decision will enhance the development of education in the town and its environment.

However, Akeem called for adequate funding of the institution when it eventually takes off.

“No doubt that this is commendable and laudable.

“Apart from Iseyin, the whole of Oke-Ogun community which has no tertiary institution located within its locality, will tap from this development.

“I commend Gov. Makinde because this is a landmark achievement.

“But we must also encourage the government to fund the institution adequately and also the faculty here,’’ she advised.

NAN further reports that Iseyin is reputed for cotton-based textiles such as ‘Aso Ofi’ or ‘Aso Oke’, a popular traditional fabric worn on special occasions by the Yoruba people.

Such occasions include coronation, chieftaincy, wedding, festivals, naming ceremony and other important events.