LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has increased admission Quota for the medical programme of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State

The regulatory body announced the increase to 120 from 75.

Principal Assistant Registrar, Public and Alumni Relations, LAUTECH, Olalekan Fadeyi made this known in a statement issued Wednesday, in Ogbomoso, Osun State.

Fadeyi said that the development came after the Prof. Juwon Arotiba-led special task force on repositioning the medical programme of the University to one of the best in the country completed its assignment.

He said that the development was announced through a letter with reference number: MDCN/525/vol.iv/274, dated Feb. 27, 2023, signed by the Council’s Registrar, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi and addressed to the University Vice-Chancellor.

According to him, the Visitor to the institution and Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, had, early in February, raised a task force to study the situation in LAUTECH.

He said that the special task force was also instructed to look into the situation of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, and come up with suggestions on how to raise standard of training medical doctors.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, in his comment, described the news as a welcome development.

He thanked Governor Makinde, Chairman of LAUTECH’s Governing Council, Prof. Deji Omole and the MDCN for the motivation to excel.

Liasu promised the University management’s commitment to abide by rules and regulations.