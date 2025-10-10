LAUTECH doctors urge new council to tackle staff shortage, poor infrastructure

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Friday listed its demands to the newly appointed Governing Council of the hospital.

Among others, the doctors urged the new council to prioritise the recruitment of medical personnel and the upgrade of critical infrastructure to enhance healthcare delivery in the state’s tertiary health institution.

Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the appointment of the new council following his recent engagement with the LAUTECH staff during his visit to the hospital, where he met with health workers to hear their concerns.

Makinde’s appointments, formalised in letters signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, named seven members to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council.

The new Governing Council is chaired by Prof. Banji Oyeyinka Oyelaran, with Mr. Olatunde Gabriel Oyelade, Dr. Bello Adebayo Taiwo, Mrs. Isola Agnes Bolanle, Dr. Akintunde Kehinde Ayinde, Prof. Olawale Adebayo Olakulehin, and Prof. Adenike Olugbenga-Bello serving as members.

In a congratulatory message signed by the President of ARD LAUTECH, Dr. Adedokun Stephen, the association extended warm felicitations to the newly inaugurated council members, describing their appointment as timely and pivotal to the transformation of the hospital.

The association noted that the appointment comes at a critical juncture in the hospital’s development, as LAUTECH Teaching Hospital continues to grapple with manpower shortages, ageing facilities, and the growing demands of a rapidly expanding patient population.

“Your appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the life of our institution, when visionary leadership and unwavering commitment are essential to navigate challenges and chart a course toward excellence,” the ARD said.

According to the association, addressing infrastructural decay, ensuring steady funding for clinical training, and filling vacancies across all cadres are essential to sustaining high-quality healthcare delivery and medical education in the state.

“LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, stands as the only Oyo State–owned tertiary health institution. It is a multi-specialist centre for training resident doctors, medical students, medical laboratory scientists, and nursing students.

“As a referral hub for numerous health facilities within and beyond the state, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital requires continuous infrastructural upgrades, strategic recruitment across all cadres, and sustained funding for the training and retraining of medical professionals.

These efforts are vital to ensure seamless service delivery and uphold the highest standards of medical practice for the good people of Oyo State and its environs,” the association stated.

The doctors also commended Governor Makinde for his continued support of the hospital, particularly his recent visit and commitments toward revitalising healthcare facilities in the state.

“His recent visit to the hospital, coupled with the promises that are already taking shape, has rekindled hope and reaffirmed our faith in the Omituntun 2.0 vision,” it added.

The ARD expressed optimism that the new Governing Council would work collaboratively with all stakeholders to reposition LAUTECH Teaching Hospital for greater efficiency and impact, urging the board to hit the ground running in implementing reforms.

“We pray for divine wisdom to guide your leadership and steer the affairs of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, toward lasting impact and distinction,” the association concluded.