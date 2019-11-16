Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, says the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in Oyo State is unfortunate but surmountable.

Dare made the disclosure during a courtesy call on Prof. Michael Ologunde, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, on Saturday in Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the institution co-owned by Oyo and Osun States had been battling with crisis over the ownership.

Dare said the problem bedeviling the institution were surmountable, assuring them that the university would rise again.

The Minister described the recent meeting of Governor Seyi Makinde and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, in Abuja as apt.

He said LAUTECH had consolidated on its leadership position as a University of Technology.

Dare called on stakeholders to collectively work towards returning the institution to the period of uninterrupted academic activities.

The Minister promised to play active role in finding lasting solution to the incessant closure of the university, which he described as a “model”.

He said LAUTECH graduates were exceptionally good in their various chosen fields.

Earlier, Ologunde lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Dare as a Minister, saying his choice was an indication that government truly believed in the youths.

Ologunde admonished the minister to use his good office to help humanity and assist educational institutions as moulders of the nation’s future leaders to achieve their mandates.

NAN reports that the minister later delivered the 13th annual lecture of the LAUTECH Alumni Association.