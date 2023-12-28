Laundry operator, two others arrested for allegedly kidnapping car dealer’s wife

The Cross River State Police Command says it has arrested the third suspected member of a kidnap gang that has been terrorising residents of Calabar, the state capital.

The spokesperson of the Command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest of the gang members to newsmen on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria recalls that the command’s Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, led by Chukwuma Ogini, a Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday morning arrested two suspected members of the four-member gang.

The third member, identified as Gabriel James, said to operate a laundry service at Edibe Edibe Street in Calabar South Local Government Area, was apprehended on Tuesday night.

The gang was said to be responsible for the recent abduction of the wife of a popular car dealer in Calabar, simply identified as Mrs. Aliu.

SP Ugbo said the suspect had made a confessional statement on his role in Aliu’s reported kidnap.

Ugbo said that the suspect tried to escape when the ACKS men swooped on him.

She said: “He has confessed that he participated in the several kidnaps and abductions in the capital city, including that of Aliu.

“He also confessed to have received his share of the ransom paid by Aliu’s people via an account that was reportedly provided by the leader of the gang.

“He will be charged to court alongside two others, who were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.”