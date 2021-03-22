A video showing the hilarious moment a Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, taking his COVID-19 vaccine has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the man, who is apparently afraid of needles, is seen causing a scene as nurses tried to give him the shot.

He was moving far from the needle as the nurse brought it close to him, then screams when the needle gets closer to his skin.

Then, at a point, he almost fell down from his chair in his effort to avoid the needle.

However, he summoned the courage to get the shot after screaming that the nurses should see his hands.