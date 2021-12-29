Subscribe
Latest English Premier League results, next matches, standing on table

Following are the latest results and standings in the 2021/2022 English Premier League after Tuesday’s matches:

Tuesday
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton – postponed

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich City

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 1-4 West Ham United

Leeds United vs Aston Villa – postponed

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool

Wednesday
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion — (1930 GMT)

Brentford vs Manchester City — (2015 GMT)

Thursday
Everton vs Newcastle United – postponed
Manchester United vs Burnley — (2015 GMT).

P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 19 15 2 2 50 12 47
2 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 41
3 Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 41
4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 35
5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 31
6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 30
7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 27 25 28
8 Wolverhampton 18 7 4 7 13 14 25
9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 25
10 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 23
11 Brighton 17 5 8 4 16 17 23
12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22
13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 21
14 Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 20
15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19
16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 16
17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 13
18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11
19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 11
20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 10

dpa/NAN.

