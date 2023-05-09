Latest brand jingle for ‘Alat by Wema’ unveiled

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has unveiled the latest brand jingle for its digital banking application, ALAT by Wema, which is set to become an instant hit with customers and music lovers alike.

The new jingle is part of the bank’s continuous efforts to connect with its target audience while staying true to its core values of innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction.

The jingle, which was created by the winner of its Sounds of ALAT competition, Onyelisigwe Bright, and produced by one of Nigeria’s biggest talents in the entertainment industry, Cobhams Asuquo, features an upbeat, catchy tune with lyrics that reflect the bank’s commitment to providing top-notch financial services to its customers.

It is designed to evoke a sense of positivity, energy and optimism, reflecting the bank’s vision of a brighter future for all its stakeholders.

Commenting on the new jingle, Wema Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication, Mabel Adeteye, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest brand jingle, which we believe captures the essence of our brand and what we stand for.

“We wanted a jingle that would resonate with our customers and make them feel proud to be associated with Wema Bank.

“We are confident that this new jingle will do just that and more.”

The new jingle is already generating buzz on social media, with many customers and music lovers praising its catchy tune and positive message.

It will be featured in all the bank’s marketing campaigns, including television and radio commercials, online ads and social media.

Wema Bank has a long history of innovation and excellence in the Nigerian banking industry, and the new jingle is just the latest example of the bank’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering value to its customers.

Customers can download the jingle.