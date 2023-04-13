Latest: Bayern Munich suspend Mane after alleged altercation with Sane

Bayern Munich have suspended Senegal international Sadio Mane for their Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim, the club said on Thursday

“Sadio Mane will not be included in the Bayern Munich squad for this Saturday’s home match against Hoffenheim.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern Munich’s 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League match at Manchester City on Tuesday,” the club said in a statement.

German media reports had it that Mane hit team-mate Leroy Sane in the face and both players had to be separated by other team-mates.

This had happened after the 0-3 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter-finals tie.

The reports added that the two already had a dispute on the pitch late in Tuesday’s game over a pass movement between them which went wrong.

Bayern Munich did not confirm the altercation between the players.

The club added that Mane would be given a fine, but did not disclose the sum.

It was also not clear whether he would be suspended for other upcoming matches.

Mane, however, joined the team’s training session in the morning.

Earlier, a report had given an indication of what happened at a Wednesday evening meeting between the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

According to the report, it was decided that the club would not prematurely end Mane’s contract, which runs until 2025.

Sane was a starter in the first leg quarter-final game while Mane came on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

Bayern Munich face a big challenge in the return leg next week if they want to advance.

The Senegal international joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in July 2022, as the club hoped he could replace Robert Lewandowski, who moved to FC Barcelona last summer.

Mane, however, has not been able so far to fulfill the role of top goal scorer.

Since a long-term injury which ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, he has been struggling to find his best form.