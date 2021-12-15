Lateef Adedimeji, Bimpe Oyebade finally announce wedding

The cat has finally been let out of the bag as Yoruba movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo’Bimpe, have officially announced their wedding plan.

The lovebirds took to their respective Instagram pages to share a copy of their wedding invitation card.

The event will hold on December 22.

In their captions, the couple sounded very optimistic that their union will be filled with love, laughter and endless happiness.

Lateef wrote: “Bismillah Rahmani Raheem Love, Laughter and happily ever after…May the Almighty be praised. #adeadeforever #lovelikemovies.”

Bimpe Oyebade wrote: “Laughter and happily ever after.”

The popular actor and filmmaker recently opened up in an interview with GoldMyneTV on the qualities that attracted his Nollywood colleague to him.

“I’m just gonna say she’s amazing. And she has a clear understanding of me. That’s about it”, he said.

Adedimeji further revealed that he is very happy about their union.

“Why not?! It is a thing of joy. Yes, I’m happy, it’s a thing of joy. I must be happy and I am happy about it,” he added.