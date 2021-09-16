Late Senator Durojaiye, a dogged fighter, democrat – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has described late Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye as a dogged-fighter, democrat and a very articulate gentleman par excellence.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a Memorable Evening of Worship and Tribute in celebration of the life of the late Senator, held at the Haven, GRA Ikeja, the Governor said the nation has lost one of the leading lights in the struggle against military dictatorship in the country.

He said, “With the death of Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, we have lost one of the leading lights in the struggle against military dictatorship in Nigeria. We, however, take solace in the fact that his struggle was not in vain, as he was able not only to witness the birth of a new dawn of democracy in Nigeria, but also participated actively in the process of its entrenchment.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that as a Lawyer and an Economist, late Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, in his 35 years of meritorious service in the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation, served and contributed immensely to national development which can never be forgotten.

He said, “Baba was a Lawyer and an Economist, his contribution to national development in his unblemished 35 years of meritorious service in the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting corporation where he served as a director, will never be forgotten”.

The Governor added that the deceased also gave a good account of himself in politics, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he was outstanding in his commitment to promote democratic ideals and the best interest of the people especially the ordinary Nigerian”.

While recalling the dark age of military rule in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu noted that Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye was one of the several Nigerians that stood firm against injustice, mal-administration and inhuman treatment meted on the people by the junta, when the nation was in comatose.

Enunciating the role of the Late Senator’s for the new democracy, the Governor stated that late Durojaiye fought alongside other patriots and as one of the frontline leaders of NADECO committed to reclaiming the popular mandate on June 12th, 1993 given to late MKO Abiola.

The Governor added, “Senator Durojaiye paid the price and endured the pain as he was incarcerated for 560 days, which was equivalent to one year and some months for standing on the path of truth and justice. He expressed his views despite known facts that he can suffer personal injury.”

While commiserating with the immediate family of the deceased, he prayed that the Almighty God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In the same vein, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele described the Late Senator Augustine Olabiyi Durojaiye as a compassionate and God-fearing man who was blessed with good health.

She stated, “Pa Otunba Durojaiye was an eminent, well-respected son of Ogun State, whose passing is a deep loss to all Ogun State Indigenes.”