Late Prof A.D. Yahaya made Nigeria a better place; he deserved his fame – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to a one-time President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, Professor A. D. Yahaya who breathed his last on Saturday and was buried in Abuja.

The President described the late scholar as an “extraordinary human being, outstanding political scientist and academic who played a role in every constitutional reform carried out by the nation from Independence Day to the present.

“As Head of Department of Political Science and International Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, he was an inspiration to many who have distinguished themselves as scholars and administrators.”

According to President Buhari, “the former Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, deployed his grit and tenacity to pull back the institution from decay and oblivion.

“As an outstanding public policy analyst, the late Professor offered his services to successive administrations, serving as Political Adviser to a former President along the way.”

He added that “the prominent Political Scientist made Nigeria and the world a better place and deserved every bit of his fame. His death leaves a huge intellectual vacuum in its wake. May Allah repose his soul.”

President Buhari condoled with his family, friends and the government and people of Kano State over the demise.