Late Pastor Aboaba served Nigeria, the church with commitment– Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says late Prof. Folagbade Aboaba, served the Federal Government, humanity and the church with commitment during his life time.

Osinbajo paid this tribute on Tuesday at the Service of Songs for Aboaba, who was a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Pavilion Parish, Lagos.

Aboaba died on Jan. 21 at the age of 90.

He was a member of the Board of Trustees of RCCG as well as the second and longest serving Pastor of the RCCG, Redemption Pavilion Parish, Lagos.

He was a retired professor of Agricultural Engineering and an instructor in Agricultural Engineering and Surveying, School of Agriculture, Moor Plantation Ibadan from 1953 to 1955.

The late Aboaba worked as the Divisional Agricultural Officer in Charge of Extension Services in Ondo Division, Western Nigeria Nigeria Ministry of Agricultural, 1959 to 1960.

The late cleric was also a former Secretary General of Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities among other positions.

According to Osinbajo, the event is a celebration of a man who served Nigeria and 080 carried the Christian faith with much gravity yet with a large heart and so much joy.



The vice president, who recalled fond memories with Aboaba, said they shared same birthday–March 8.

“He served the church–everyone knew that he was involved in practically everything– infrastructure, buildings roads among others.

“I think that we celebrate a great Nigerian and a great Christian who served all his life; served the Federal Government of Nigeria; served the church; served everyone around him.

” And, we are also proud that we associated with him in lifetime and I am sure that all of us who had an occasion to work with are so proud that he shared his life with us.

“We pray that the Almighty God the family and comfort us all and God Almighty who has enabled him to do so much on his life time will bless all the work that he did and his memory will be forever blessed,” he said.

Osinbajo, afterwards, alongside Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, attended the Service of Songs for Dame Caroline Adetutu, wife of the prominent businessman and elder statesman, Sir Kesington Adebutu, at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos.