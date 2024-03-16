Late Olubadan buried according to Islamic rites + Video

The late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, was on Friday in Ibadan buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home according to Islamic rites

The burial ceremony of Oba Balogun involved the two-rakat Janazat prayer, the Islamic prayer for the deceased.

It was led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Agbotomokekeke.

Balogun’s remains were thereafter laid to rest after the prayers.

Those present at the occasion included the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola; and traditional title holders.

Others were Senator Rashid Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, several market men and women and traditionalists, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Balogun died on Thursday at the University College Hospital in Ibadan during a brief illness.

The 81-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler ascended the throne on March 11, 2022 after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Royal chariot bearing the remains of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, ahead of his burial on Friday

