Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy struck a clever free kick in the 89th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in a hard-fought English Premier League encounter on Sunday.

After a frustrating afternoon of trying to break down Newcastle’s defence, Raul Jimenez gave Wolves the lead in the 80th minute.

This was when he met a half-cleared free kick with a thunderous dipping shot from the edge of the area.

The hosts looked set to hold on for the win until Murphy caught out Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio by stepping up and curling the ball around the wall and in at the near post.

With Arsenal set to take on Leicester City later on Sunday, the draw leaves Wolves in seventh place on 10 points, with Newcastle 14th on eight after six games.

Reuters/NAN