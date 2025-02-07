Late HoS: Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Speaker pay last respect

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda; wife of Lagos Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat; and former Governor Babatunde Fashola have paid their last respect to a former Lagos State Head of Service, Dr. Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

They paid their last respect to the member of the Governance Advisory Council on Friday at a funeral service held in his honour.

Other dignitaries at the funeral were former Deputy Governors: Senator Oluranti Adebule and Princess Sarah Sosan; wife of first civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; members of the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly; religious, political and traditional leaders; as well as family and friends of the deceased and people of Badagry community, among others.

The funeral service was held at the LTV 8 Ground, Blue Roof Pavilion, Agidingbi in Ikeja and was presided over by officiating ministers from the Celestial Church of Christ, particularly Jedidah Parish I in the Oke-Ira, Ogba area of Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Ajose family on behalf of the Lagos State Government and the entire public service over the demise of the former Head of Service, saying they have “lost a strong supporter and builder of the family”.

He said: “Dr. Akinsanya Sunny Ajose is a man that means so many things to many people.

“We are standing here in his memory and celebration of his life.

“He truly served us.

“He served the people of Lagos State for almost 50 years.

“First as a public servant for almost 35 years.

“He served and reached the pinnacle of his career.

“He became not only Permanent Secretary but also the Number One Civil Servant as Head of Service of Lagos State, the most populous and the largest and most vibrant public service in Nigeria.

“He also served in the cabinet of Lagos State as Special Adviser on Special Projects.

“He was an outstanding politician.

“He distinguished himself as a strong and true son of Badagry, a true Lagosian, and an outstanding Nigerian.

“I enjoyed my working life with Papa Ajose.

“He truly served us and served us very well.”

Speaking on behalf of the Governance Advisory Council and All Progressives Congress, the State Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the roles of the late Ajose, a former party deputy chairman, in the growth and development of the ruling party, particularly in the Badagry Division, where the deceased hailed from.

Ojelabi said the party would continue to remember the late Ajose, a former Lagos APC Deputy Chairman, for his positive impact in Lagos politics, adding: “We thank God for the life of Dr. Sunny Ajose.

“He lived a fulfilled life both as a civil servant, community and party leader.

“He came, he saw and he conquered.

“As a political leader, he changed the narrative of bad agreement that Badagry is known for to good agreement.

“And since he became the apex leader of Badagry, we have been having good results from the Badagry Division.”

The daughter of the deceased, Kesha, while paying tribute to their father on behalf of the family, said: “Our story does not end because you have departed.

“This moment is a pause for us to reflect on the fortune of crossing paths with you in this lifetime.

“One day, we will meet again to share all that was wonderful about our time together.”

Speaking earlier, the International Representative of the Celestial Church of Christ, Most. Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde, during his sermon, urged the people to live a good life and make a positive impact during their lifetime.

