Late Governor Ishola of Oyo left unprecedented, unforgettable legacies – Son

The late former Gov. Kolapo Ishola of Oyo State, was on Tuesday described as a hero, who left behind unprecedented and unforgettable legacies.

Kunle Ishola, a lawyer and son of the deceased, made the assertions at a news conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Ibadan.

It was part of the comments made during the 10th year remembrance held for the late former governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ishola, who was the Governor of Oyo State from 1991 to 1993, and died on Aug. 9, 2011 at the age of 77.

Ishola described the demise of his late father “as very painful”, promising that the family would uphold his good works.

Also, Prof. Amos Abisoye, who spoke as the Guest Lecturer, described the former governor as a hero, who served the state excellently.

Abisoye, in a lecture entitled: “Leadership, Responsibility and Accountability; a Reflection on Life and Times of Kolapo Ishola”, said that the late former governor, never became a leader by installation or enthronement.

He said the problem facing the society was that people wanted to be called leaders, without being accountable.

Also, Ademola Babalola, the state Chairman of NUJ, described the late Ishola as one of the greatest leaders Oyo has ever produced.

Babalola maintained that the late Ishola, as as governor, stood out among his peers, urging Nigerians to elect leaders, considering their pedigree and antecedent.

He commended the family for sustaining the legacy left behind by the deceased, urging them to make the memorial lecture a yearly event.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the late Ishola’s family, friends, political associates and his former Deputy, Hamid Gbadamosi.