Late goal gives Remo Stars away win at Gombe United

Andy Okpe’s goal two minutes from full time on Thursday gave visiting Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne a 1-0 win away at Gombe United in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The hosts however dominated the Group A Match Day 2 game, which was played at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

Gombe United missed a lot of goalscoring chances, including a penalty kick, which Christian Molokwu missed in the 54th minute of the game.

With the win, Remo Stars now have two wins from two games and they host Shooting Stars FC on Match Day 3 on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Remo Stars Head Coach, Daniel Ogunbodede, lavished praise on his team for securing their first away win of the season.

Ogunbodede said winning the game was the only task he wanted his players to do and he said he was glad they did not disappoint.

“We came here with a plan to win the game. We won and that’s good for us,” he said.

The coach however noted that his players could not execute his plan in the first half because they gave their opponents too much respect.

He assured that his team would not repeat such in subsequent matches.

Ogunbodede added that “hard work, discipline and perseverance” had taken them this far.

He nonetheless commended the host team for putting up a good display, describing Gombe United as a “good, fantastic and tactically-sound team.”

Aliyu Zubairu, Gombe United’s Technical Adviser, on his part declined journalists’ request for him to speak on the match.

NAN reports however that it took the intervention of security personnel for the players and officials of the visiting team to be driven out of the stadium in their bus.

This was as a result of the surge of angry fans of the home team, and policemen had to shoot into the air to disperse them.