Late Football administrator, Rasheed Balogun, buried in Mowe, Ogun State

The late General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Rasheed Shodiya Balogun, has been buried Friday.

According to the burial arrangement released by the family, his body was laid to rest at his Mowe residence, Ogun State at 10.00am.

Balogun died late Thursday, after battling with an ailment.

Until his sudden demise, Balogun was the General Manager of the Oluyole Warriors from 2014 till date.

Under his watch, the Ibadan soccer lords gained promotion back to the elite league, just a year after his appointment before the team got demoted again in 2017.

The well known football technocrat piloted the team back to the Nigerian topflight again just last season.

Apart from his outstanding records at 3SC, the late Balogun, also had successful stints with notable clubs in the country, including the defunct ACB, Stationery Stores and Julius Berger, all of Lagos, as well as Sunshine Stars of Akure and the then Dolphins FC of Port Harcourt.