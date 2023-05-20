Late FCMB founder, noble in word, deed—Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Subomi Balogun, as noble in word and deed.

Balogun died on May 19 in London at the age of 89.

Osinbajo’s personal tribute to the late Balogun was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The vice president said Balogun was an outstanding legal mind, and a doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking.

“The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one!

“Olori Omo Oba Subomi Balogun, noble in word and deed, outstanding legal mind, doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking, deep, wise, forthright, kind to all, and God-fearing.

“Remembered with much affection, respect and admiration.

“We pray that the Lord will comfort aunty (Olori), our dear brothers and the entire family in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he prayed.