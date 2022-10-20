Late Ekiti Speaker: Houses of Assembly Speakers pay tributes

Speakers of Houses of Assembly have continued to pay tributes to Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who died on Wednesday.

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, paid his tribute in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Kolawole said in a statement: “I received with shock and grief the news of the demise of my Ekiti State counterpart, Afuye.

“He was reported to be active without any sign of aliments two days ago before his unfortunate demise occasioned by cardiac arrest at the age of 66 years.

“Indeed, it is a monumental loss not only to Afuye’s immediate family, Ikere Constituency 1, Ekiti, but to the entire country, especially the Nigeria Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and humanity.

“It’s painful to lose such a wonderful and lovable personality whose services to the state and humanity will be greatly missed.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Ekiti, especially the newly sworn-in Governor Biodun Oyebanji over the irreparable loss.”

Kolawole urged the deceased family, government and people of Ekiti State to take solace in the words of God, which says: “There is time to be born and time to die.”

The Speaker prayed to God to grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, expressed shock over the sudden death of Afuye.

Abdullahi, in statement, commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti State over the death of the speaker.

He said: “What a bad news.

“He just reminded us about his daughter’s wedding yesterday.

“May God forgive his shortcomings and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Abdullahi, who described the late lawmaker as a man of honour, peace and integrity, said that he died at a time his service was needed most, especially with a new Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, sworn-in recently.

He urged the government and people of Ekiti State, friends and associates of the deceased lawmaker to see his demise as an act of God and continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

Afuye died on Wednesday at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The state government has declared seven days for mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast.

The late speaker was inaugurated as the Speaker of the 6th Ekiti State House of Assembly on June 6, 2019.

He was a former Commissioner for Information and two-time member of the state assembly.