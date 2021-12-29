Late Diego Maradona’s brother Hugo dies at age 52

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of late Diego Maradona, who also played football, has died, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

Lawyer Angelo Pisani said that Hugo Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

He died in his home in Monte di Procida near the city of Naples where Diego Maradona played in the 1980s at Napoli.

Napoli said in a statement the thoughts of everyone at the club “are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo.”

The younger Maradona also played at Napoli briefly before being loaned off to Ascoli.

He then played for Rayo Vallecano and Rapid Vienna before spending six years in Japan at several clubs.

Diego Maradona died 13 months ago, also of a heart attack in the wake of brain surgery, at age 60.

He is an icon at Napoli whose stadium has been named after him.

dpa/NAN.