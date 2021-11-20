Late Capt. Din true patriot, believer in rule of law – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described late Capt. Joseph Din (retired.) as a true patriot, upholder of justice and believer in the rule of law.

Osinbajo paid this tribute on Saturday, during the funeral service of Din at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, Jos, Plateau.

Din, who passed on at 84, was the Chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau.

The vice president was accompanied to the service by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau alongside other state functionaries.

Osinbajo said the event was to celebrate an extraordinary Nigerian.

“We are to celebrate an extraordinary Nigerian; so generous, a businessman, a community leader, a patriot and a statesman.

“A believer in one nation, a soldier, believer in one Nigeria; he was the chair of the Elders Council of APC in Plateau.

“For those of us who praticised law, we have come across Captain Din in all the law reports; several times.

“He was always fighting for justice; fighting for fairness; fighting because he believed in the rule of law,” said the vice president.

Osinbajo said he was close to Chief Rotimi Williams who was Din’s neighbour and lawyer.

He said Din was always present in the interactions he, the vice president, had with Williams.

“I am quite surprised that he never became a lawyer, but he knew all the motions and injunctions.

“He was a friend and worthy confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari, who described him as a trusted and worthy ally of many years.

“The reason, I am sure that he described him as such, is because he was objective, balanced and fair-minded, and because that was his friend who was never afraid to tell him the truth, and he did on many occasions,” said Osinbajo.

The vice president said he read an interview where Din spoke about the unity, peace and security of Nigeria, that as usual, he was frank and in-depth.

He said Nigeria would miss a true patriot; a man who loved his family with passion; and all his children can attest to that; a fair-minded man, and a man who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Osinbajo condoled with late Din’s wife and children and prayed God to comfort them.

In his remark, Lalong thanked the vice president for attending the service, and that the people of Plateau were happy that the vice president graced the event.

Prayers were also offered for President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president – that God would guide them and give them the wisdom to rule the country.

The service attracted a former Governor of Plateau, Dr Jonah Jang, Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the president-elect of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Amos Mohzo.

A member of the House of Representatives from the state, Yusuf Gagdi, members of the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers among others attended also attended the service.