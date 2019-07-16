A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party for the upcoming election in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, has commiserated with the family of a late Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Agatha Goma.

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, also sympathised with the State Governor, Seriake Dickson, and the Government and people of Bayelsa State over the loss of the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Alaibe said: “It is in tears and with indescribable sorrow that I sympathise with His Excellency, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, Members of the State Executive Council, the entire people of Bayelsa State and in particular, the Goma family of Alebiri Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area over the shocking death of Mrs Agatha Goma, the State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

“I specially commiserate with the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, over the loss of Mrs Goma who was her beloved sister.

“The death of Mrs Goma comes as a double tragedy to the family and the entire Bayelsa people because she had earlier lost her beloved husband early this year and was yet to fully recover from the loss. Though not obviously sick, she was said to have died in her sleep at her residence in the Commissioners’ Quarters in Yenogoa.

“I recall that Mrs Goma has served Bayelsa State in many capacities. She was a Member of the State House of Assembly before her appointment by the previous administration as Commissioner for Education. Based on her sterling public service qualities, she was re-appointed as Commissioner for Local Government by the present administration.

“Mrs Goma’s impeccable record in public service of Bayelsa State made her an invaluable asset to the past and present administrations in Bayelsa State. Her devotion to her family, particularly to her late husband cannot be quantified in any scale of evaluation.

“She lived peacefully and died peacefully. In her lifetime, with less noise and fanfare, she silently contributed to the growth of Bayelsa State. Only a few individuals have had the honour of serving in three succeeding administrations back-to-back. Only a few public servants have had the opportunity of being appointed Commissioners more than once. Mrs Agatha Goma was a rare gem who could not be ignored by any serious-minded political leader. She came well ahead of her time, played her unique role and has returned to her maker before her time.

“To Governor Dickson and Members of the State Executive Council, let the memory of her unquestionable commitment and comradeship fire your passion and dry your tears. I suggest that in memory of her selfless service to Bayelsa people, a certain memorial be instituted by the State Government to serve as an inspiration to other public servants.

“To her precious family, I understand your pains because I have lost loved ones. So, I know how this moment feels. However, I want you to be consoled by the fact that she lived a life worthy of emulation and has left behind indelible marks. While we cry, we must thank God for who she was. God bless you.”